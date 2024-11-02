Summarize Simplifying... In short Ruben Amorim is set to join Manchester United mid-season, despite initially requesting to delay his start until season's end.

Amorim replaces Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim explains decision to join Manchester United mid-season

By Rajdeep Saha 02:58 pm Nov 02, 2024

What's the story Ruben Amorim, the newly appointed head coach of Manchester United, has revealed why he left Sporting Lisbon mid-season. The 39-year-old coach was officially confirmed as the new boss on Friday, replacing Erik ten Hag. He will oversee Sporting's matches against Manchester City and Braga next week before officially taking charge at Old Trafford on November 11. Amorim said he was told it was now or never which resulted in him switching midway this season.

Desire

'I wanted to stay until the end of the season'

Amorim revealed that he had initially asked to delay his start date at Manchester United. "The season started, we started very well, and then Manchester United came, they pay above the compensation clause and the president defends the club's interests," Amorim said in a press conference. "I never discussed anything with the president. For three days I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible."

Information

It was now or never, explains Amorim

Amorim said he had three days to make a decision. "It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option. So, I had three days to make my mind up, to make a decision that changes radically my life."

Future plans

Amorim wanted Manchester United

Amorim had earlier told Sporting's President Frederico Varandas and then-sporting director Hugo Viana, that this would be his last season with the club. "I've had other opportunities - the president and [director of football] Hugo Viana can confirm this. It's not the first or the second time that I have been requested by another team and I don't want another team," said Amorim. " Amorim added that after Sporting he wanted Manchester United.

Rumor clarification

Amorim addresses rumors and assures Sporting fans

In light of speculation that his move was financially driven, Amorim explained that another club had earlier expressed interest in hiring him for three times the amount Manchester United offered. He also reassured Sporting fans that he has no intention of signing any of their players, including coveted striker Viktor Gyokeres, in the January transfer window.

Farewell

Amorim's farewell and legacy at Sporting

While Amorim admitted that Sporting players were sad about his departure, he refuted any revolt. He thanked Gyokeres for lifting the team's spirits with his four-goal performance against Estrela. As he gears up for his final home game against Manchester City, fans are excited to see how he will deal with the challenges of being a Premier League head coach.