Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Kumble, in a post-match discussion, emphasized the crucial role of Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's upcoming innings against New Zealand, particularly in countering spinner Ajaz Patel.

He advised Jaiswal to maintain momentum and not lose form after a good start.

The match so far has seen strong performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill for India, and Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for New Zealand, with the latter leading by 143 runs at the end of Day 2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is key for India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Anil Kumble backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to deliver in run-chase

By Rajdeep Saha 06:27 pm Nov 02, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain, Anil Kumble, has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to turn the tide for India in the ongoing Mumbai Test match against New Zealand. His comments came after Day 2's play on Saturday, where India were trailing by 143 runs. Despite stunning performances from Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, New Zealand managed to extend their lead close to 150 runs. With the surface assisting spin, India will have their task cut out in the chase.

Kumble highlights Jaiswal's role in neutralizing Patel

Kumble stressed on Jaiswal's importance in the next innings while speaking on Jio Cinema post-match. He said as a left-hander, Jaiswal could negate the threat of New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. "Yashasvi Jaiswal is going to be key for India. As a left-hander, his main job will be to negate Ajaz Patel," Kumble said.

Kumble urges Jaiswal to maintain momentum

Further, Kumble advised Jaiswal not to lose momentum after a good start, like he did in the first innings. He stressed on the importance of maintaining form, especially as the conditions on the pitch are expected to get more challenging. "He should not just get a start and throw it away like in the first innings," Kumble added.

Ashwin's comeback and historical chases at Wankhede

Ashwin made a strong comeback in the Test series, claiming three wickets including those of Glenn Phillips and Will Young. However, New Zealand still managed to extend their lead to 143 runs by the end of Day 2. As per ESPNcricinfo, the highest successful chase in a fourth innings at Wankhede Stadium was by South Africa in 2000, who chased down a target of 163 runs against India. SA won the contest by four wickets (164/6).

Summary of the match so far

NZ managed 235 in their first innings with Will Young scoring a vital 71 and Daryl Mitchell hitting 82. For India, Ravindra Jadeja claimed a fifer. India then scored 263 with Shubman Gill scoring 90. Ajaz Patel claimed a fifer. NZ are 171/9 at stumps on Day 2.