India have already conceded the series

Should India rest Bumrah for final Test? Dinesh Karthik opines

By Parth Dhall 12:45 pm Oct 27, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Former Indian wicket-keeper, Dinesh Karthik has believes India should rest star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the third and final Test match against New Zealand, starting November 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Karthik further advised that Mohammed Siraj should be included in the team for this upcoming match. This advice comes after India's series loss to New Zealand in Pune, which cost the hosts the three-match series.

Team adjustments

Karthik's views on team changes for upcoming match

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Karthik shared his thoughts on possible changes in the team. He said, "Jasprit Bumrah definitely needs a rest without a doubt. That is happening, and you will see Mohammed Siraj come in." He added he couldn't imagine any other changes unless someone was injured. Karthik also said he saw no reason why the players who played this game shouldn't get another opportunity.

Information

Bumrah was wicketless in Pune

Bumrah was wicketless across 14 overs he bowled in the recently-concluded Pune Test. He was ineffective as the surface aided spinners. In the series opener in Bengaluru, Bumrah took three wickets across two innings.

Match outcome

Disappointment over India's performance

Facing New Zealand, India were coming off six consecutive Test wins. But they suffered a shocking eight-wicket defeat in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match, the Kiwis bowled India out for their lowest Test score at home (46). Another defeat, this time in Pune, saw India concede the Test series. It also ended their unbeaten run of Test series at home since December 2012.

Upcoming series

Karthik's future predictions for Indian cricket team

After the Tests against New Zealand, India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 with the series opener in Perth. Despite the recent losses, Karthik is still hopeful of India's performance in the upcoming matches. He said, "The loss and the disappointment of the defeat are still weighing very heavily on my mind."