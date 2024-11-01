Summarize Simplifying... In short Mukesh Kumar's impressive six-wicket haul helped India A bounce back against Australia A, with the latter finishing Day 1 at 9.

Despite Kumar's efforts, Australia A managed a lead of 88 runs.

In the second innings, India A showed promise with Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal taking the score to 15, leading by 71 runs.

Mukesh Kumar gave his team a ray of hope (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Mukesh Kumar's 6-wicket haul revives India A vs Australia A

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:20 pm Nov 01, 202412:20 pm

What's the story India A's performance in the ongoing unofficial Test match against Australia A has been disappointing as the team was bundled out for a paltry 107 in their first innings in Mackay. However, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar gave a ray of hope with his brilliant six-wicket haul. Kumar's brilliant display has kept India A in the contest despite Australia's strong start in the match.

Early dismissals

Kumar's early strikes put Australia A on back foot

Australia A ended Day 1 at 99/4. Kumar made major contributions by sending Australian opener Sam Konstas back for zero and later taking the wicket of Cameron Bancroft. His last wicket of the day was Beau Webster, keeping Australia A on their toes throughout the match.

Continued dominance

Kumar's bowling prowess continues on Day 2

On the second day, Kumar continued his rampage as he dismissed Cooper Connolly. Before getting out, Connolly added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Nathan McSweeney. The Bengal pacer then took Josh Philippe and Brendan Doggett's wickets as Australia A were bundled out for 195 runs. Despite Kumar's efforts, Australia A had a healthy lead of 88 runs.

Stats

A look at his stats

Kumar registered his ninth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. He also has 12 four-fers to his name. The medium-pacer has now raced to 198 wickets from 49 First-Class games at an average of under 22. His tally also includes a match haul of 10 wickets. Kumar made his Test debut for India in July last year, against the West Indies. He owns seven wickets in three Tests so far.

Second innings

India A's 2nd innings shows promise

In their second innings, India A lost the early wickets of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal managed to take the score to 159/2, giving India A a lead of 71 runs. Despite the promising start in the second innings, India A still faces a tough challenge against a formidable Australian side.