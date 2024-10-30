Summarize Simplifying... In short Shimron Hetmyer is back in the West Indies' ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, replacing Alick Athanaze.

Shimron Hetmyer last played an ODI in 2023

Shimron Hetmyer returns to WI's ODI squad for England series

By Parth Dhall 10:37 am Oct 30, 202410:37 am

What's the story Star batter Shimron Hetmyer has returned to the West Indies ODI squad for their upcoming home series against England. Hetmyer makes a comeback after nearly a year, having last played in December 2023 against the same team. Although the dasher hasn't recorded a fifty-plus score since his ton against India in December 2019, his recent run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has earned him a spot in the team.

Squad changes

Hetmyer replaces Athanaze in West Indies ODI squad

Hetmyer's inclusion remains the only change to WI's squad that recently toured Sri Lanka. He replaces Alick Athanaze, who was dropped after scoring 10 and 1 in the series. Despite a promising start with a victory in the first T20I, West Indies lost both the series and the initial two ODIs. However, they ended their tour on a high, with Evin Lewis scoring a century in his first ODI appearance after three years.

Coach's perspective

West Indies coach Sammy comments on upcoming England series

West Indies's head coach Daren Sammy said he was excited for the upcoming series against England. He said, "Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for." Sammy also emphasized the importance of home support in these matches, stating that it brings energy and passion to every game.

Information

WI squad for England ODIs

WI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Information

Antigua to host series opener

The three-match ODI series between hosts WI and England will commence on October 31 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The venue will also host the 2nd ODI before the two teams move to Barbados for the final game. WI and England will play five T20Is thereafter.