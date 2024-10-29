Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indianapolis Colts, led by Manning, matched the 1929-31 Packers' record by starting 7-0 in consecutive seasons.

In 2005, they achieved a franchise-best 14-2 record but lost in the playoffs, while in 2006, they bounced back with a 12-4 record and clinched their first Super Bowl since 1970. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 2006 Colts became the second team after the 1929-31 Packers to record two consecutive 7-0 season starts (Image credit: X/@Colts)

#ThisDayThatYear: Colts match 1929-31 Packers record with consecutive 7-0 starts

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:14 pm Oct 29, 202409:14 pm

What's the story On October 29, 2006, the Indianapolis Colts made NFL history by defeating the Denver Broncos 34-31, becoming the first team since the 1929-31 Green Bay Packers to start a season 7-0 in consecutive years. Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, the team continued to display a powerful offense and tenacious defense throughout the season. We decode the season, the game and the 2005 season.

Game recap

Colts edge past Broncos 34-31 for a historic 7-0 start

Manning showcased his brilliance, leading the Colts to a thrilling 34-31 victory over the Broncos. Manning threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns to Reggie Wayne, who caught 10 passes for 138 yards. With this win, the Colts became the first team since the 1929-31 Packers to start 7-0 in consecutive seasons. Adam Vinatieri sealed the game with a 37-yard field goal.

2006 season

Recap of the Colts' 2006 season

The 2006 Colts, finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, marking their fourth consecutive season with at least 12 wins. They won the AFC Division Championship and advanced through the playoffs, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots to reach Super Bowl XLI. The Colts triumphed over the Chicago Bears 29-17, securing the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1970.

2005 season

Highlights of the Colts' 2005 season

The 2005 Indianapolis Colts, achieved a franchise-best 14-2 record, improving from their 12-4 finish in 2004. They opened the season with a remarkable 13-game winning streak and were strong Super Bowl contenders. However, their playoff run ended prematurely with a shocking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (18-21) in the Divisional round, despite setting an NFL record by winning 12 games without ever trailing.