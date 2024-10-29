Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2014 World Series, the Giants clinched their third title in five years, thanks to Madison Bumgarner's MVP performance in Game 7.

Bumgarner's five scoreless innings of relief led the Giants to a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Royals.

This victory marked the Giants' eighth overall in franchise history and highlighted Bumgarner's impressive career stats, including a 3.47 ERA and 2,070 strikeouts.

Giants' Bumgarner pitched a stellar innings in Game 7 of the 2014 WS to win the game and the title (Image credit: X/@SFGiants)

#ThisDayThatYear: Madison Bumgarner leads Giants to historic Game 7 victory

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:39 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story On October 29, 2014, Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, made baseball history by delivering a remarkable performance in Game 7 of the World Series, where no team had won on the road in 3 1/2 decades. He pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. We decode the game, the World Series, and his stats.

2014 World Series

Giants win third World Series title in five years

The 2014 World Series featured the Giants and Royals, from October 21 to 29. The Giants triumphed 4-3, securing their third title in five years and eighth overall in franchise history. Bumgarner shined, earning MVP honors for his stellar five-inning relief appearance in Game 7, which the Giants won 3-2. This series marked the first time two wild card teams faced off since 1981

Game 7 recap

Giants edge past Royals 3-2, for their eighth WS title

In Game 7 of the World Series, the Giants clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Bumgarner earned MVP honors with five scoreless innings of relief on two days' rest, while Jeremy Affeldt secured the win. Key moments included Michael Morse's sacrifice fly and a tense final inning, where Bumgarner induced a pop-up from Salvador Pérez to seal the championship.

2014 Giants

Recap of the 2014 Giants season

The 2014. Giants had a remarkable season, marking their 132nd year in MLB. Finishing second in the NL West, they secured a playoff spot and triumphed over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Wild Card Game and the Washington Nationals in the NLDS. The Giants then defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS and won the World Series against the Royals.

Career stats

Bumgarner's career stats

Bumgarner had an impressive career, highlighted by a 3.47 ERA and 2,070 strikeouts over 358 regular-season games, with 134 wins and 124 losses. He showcased his skills as a dominant pitcher with a WHIP of 1.15 across 2,209.1 innings pitched. In postseason play, he excelled with a 2.11 ERA, securing eight wins in 16 appearances, including a stellar 1.03 ERA in the 2014 postseason.