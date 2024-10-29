#ThisDayThatYear: Madison Bumgarner leads Giants to historic Game 7 victory
On October 29, 2014, Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, made baseball history by delivering a remarkable performance in Game 7 of the World Series, where no team had won on the road in 3 1/2 decades. He pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. We decode the game, the World Series, and his stats.
Giants win third World Series title in five years
The 2014 World Series featured the Giants and Royals, from October 21 to 29. The Giants triumphed 4-3, securing their third title in five years and eighth overall in franchise history. Bumgarner shined, earning MVP honors for his stellar five-inning relief appearance in Game 7, which the Giants won 3-2. This series marked the first time two wild card teams faced off since 1981
Giants edge past Royals 3-2, for their eighth WS title
In Game 7 of the World Series, the Giants clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Bumgarner earned MVP honors with five scoreless innings of relief on two days' rest, while Jeremy Affeldt secured the win. Key moments included Michael Morse's sacrifice fly and a tense final inning, where Bumgarner induced a pop-up from Salvador Pérez to seal the championship.
Recap of the 2014 Giants season
The 2014. Giants had a remarkable season, marking their 132nd year in MLB. Finishing second in the NL West, they secured a playoff spot and triumphed over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Wild Card Game and the Washington Nationals in the NLDS. The Giants then defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS and won the World Series against the Royals.
Bumgarner's career stats
Bumgarner had an impressive career, highlighted by a 3.47 ERA and 2,070 strikeouts over 358 regular-season games, with 134 wins and 124 losses. He showcased his skills as a dominant pitcher with a WHIP of 1.15 across 2,209.1 innings pitched. In postseason play, he excelled with a 2.11 ERA, securing eight wins in 16 appearances, including a stellar 1.03 ERA in the 2014 postseason.