Australia's last Test series victory over India came in the 2014/15 season

Australia's Pat Cummins hopes to end losing streak against India

By Parth Dhall 06:11 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Australia's Test captain, Pat Cummins, has reiterated that he is desperate to win a series against India. His statement comes ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two sides scheduled Down Under. "It's kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off," Cummins told AAP in an interview on Tuesday. He said it would mean a lot, especially at home.

Team spirit

Cummins confident about Australia's performance

Cummins was confident about his team's current form and their performance in the upcoming series. "We've lost the (last) two series against them (in India), so this is a big one. We feel like our team's in a really good place, so we've got no reason why we shouldn't perform really well," he said. The Australian captain also noted that playing against India is always a big occasion for them.

Past performance

Australia's last series victory over India was in 2014

Australia last beat India in a Test series in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2-0). India avenged the loss with a 2-1 win at home in 2017. The series was embroiled in controversies. India then became the only Asian side with a Test series win in Australia (2018/19). They also won the 2020/21 series Down Under before beating Australia at home (2023).

Strategy

Cummins hopes to capitalize on India's recent setback

India recently lost their first home Test series in over a decade (against New Zealand), something that Cummins hopes will work in Australia's favor. "I think any time a team's under pressure, it's not a bad thing if you're playing against them," he said. The Australian captain hopes to keep the Indian team 'quiet' when the series kicks off on November 22 in Perth.