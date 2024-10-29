Summarize Simplifying... In short The Dodgers are on the brink of a championship after a 4-2 win over the Yankees, thanks to Freeman's record-tying fifth consecutive World Series homer and Buehler's stellar pitching.

Freddie Freeman homered in the first innings of the World Series Game 3, powering the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

MLB: Freeman, Buehler propel Dodgers to 4-2 victory over Yankees

What's the story In the ongoing MLB World Series Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman continued his hot streak by powering the offense, smashing a crucial homer early in the game against the New York Yankees. This performance, paired with Walker Buehler's strong pitching, pushed the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory and gain a prominent 3-0 advantage in the World Series. We decode the stats and the game.

Game recap

Freeman and Buehler fire Dodgers past slumping Yankees

The Dodgers are one win from the championship after beating the Yankees 4-2 in Game 3. Freeman's 355-foot, two-run homer set the tone, marking his fifth straight World Series game with a homer. Buehler allowed two hits over five innings, achieving a 0.50 ERA in three WS starts. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernández's 94 mph throw home highlighted the Dodgers' sharp defense, sealing the victory.

Record

Freeman ties George Springer's World Series homer record

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 3, marking his fifth consecutive World Series game with a home run, tying George Springer's record. Freeman's early drive off Clarke Schmidt set the Dodgers on a 4-2 victory over the Yankees, bringing Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead in the series. Notably, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani contributed despite a recent shoulder injury.

2024 season

Freeman and Buehler's 2024 season so far

Freeman posted a strong regular season with 22 home runs, a .331 batting average, and 89 RBIs in 147 games. His postseason stats include a .250 average, three homers, and eight RBIs over 11 games. Meanwhile, Buehler, who had a 5.38 ERA and 1-6 record during the regular season, has improved in the playoffs with a 3.86 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and a 1-1 record.

Career stats

Freeman's career numbers

In 2,032 career games, Freeman has achieved 2,267 hits from 7,558 at-bats, holding a .300 batting average. He hit 343 homers, with 1,232 RBIs and a .387 OBP. Peak seasons include 2023 (.331 AVG, 29 HRs, 131 runs) and 2020 (.341 AVG, .462 OBP). Meanwhile, in 60 postseason games, he logged 62 hits and 13 homers with a .278 average and .375 OBP.