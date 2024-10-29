Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five relief pitchers hitting free agency include Scott from the Padres, Blake Treinen from the Dodgers, Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman from the Phillies, and Clay Holmes from the Yankees.

These players have shown exceptional performance in the 2024 season, with impressive ERAs, strikeouts, and saves.

Their skills will likely attract significant interest from teams seeking bullpen help this winter.

Tanner Scott is reportedly going to be the most-sought after reliever this offseason (Image credit: X/@NationPadres)

MLB: Presenting the top five relief pitchers hitting free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:55 pm Oct 29, 202405:55 pm

What's the story As the offseason approaches, several top relief pitchers are set to enter free agency, creating buzz around potential team acquisitions. These talented arms have showcased their skills, providing teams with crucial innings and stability in the bullpen. In this article, we'll highlight the top five relief pitchers who hit free agency this winter, while we explore their standout performances.

#1

Tanner Scott - San Diego Padres

Scott emerged as a key bullpen arm at the 2024 trade deadline. Originally with the Marlins, he boasted a 1.18 ERA, earning an All-Star selection. After being traded to the Padres, he secured four saves in six appearances and proved reliable in the postseason. He finished the regular season with a 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts. In the postseason he had a 0.00 ERA.

#2

Blake Treinen - Los Angeles Dodgers

Treinen has been a reliable presence in the Dodgers' bullpen since joining from the A's, where he was an All-Star closer in 2018. Finishing the 2024 season with a 7-3 record and a 1.93 ERA, Treinen could command a significant contract if the Dodgers part ways with him. In the postseason he currently boasts a 2.70 ERA, with 15 strikeouts across eight games.

#3

Carlos Estevez - Philadelphia Phillies

Estevez has quickly won over Phillies fans since his trade from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2024 deadline. He posted a solid 3-2 record with a 2.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts (21 innings) during his time in Philadelphia. Well, expect Estevez to be a top target among bullpen arms this offseason, whilst he ended his postseason with a 3.38 ERA and four strikeouts.

#4

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Holmes has been one of the top relievers for the Yankees since joining from the Pirates in 2021. In 2024, he posted 30 saves with a 3.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, and a 3-5 record over 63 innings (67 games). In the postseason, he has a 2.79 ERA with eight strikeouts (ten appearances). His track record will attract teams, including the Red Sox.

#5

Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Jeff Hoffman has been a standout reliever for the Phillies, earning an MLB All-Star nod in 2024. He posted 10 saves with a stellar 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, and 16 walks over 66.1 innings in 68 games. Despite being less known outside Philadelphia, his performance should attract interest from teams like the Red Sox who are looking for bullpen help this winter.