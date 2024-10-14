Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2012, Aaron Rodgers had a standout season with the Packers, tying a franchise record by throwing six touchdown passes in a game against the Texans.

Over his 20-year career, Rodgers has achieved impressive stats, including a Super Bowl win and four NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

His performance has solidified his place as one of the NFL's all-time greats.

#OTDTY: Packers' Aaron Rodgers tied the franchise record for TD passes (2012) (Image credit: X/@brgridiron)

#ThisDayThatYear: Aaron Rodgers ties Packers record with six TD passes

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:15 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story On October 14, 2012, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set a career-high and tied the franchise record by throwing six touchdown passes in a 42-24 victory against the Houston Texans. Rodgers finished the game with 24 completions on 37 attempts for 338 yards, matching Matt Flynn's single-game touchdown record of 2011. We decode the record and his NFL career stats.

2012 season

Packers and Rodgers' 2012 season highlights

The Packers claimed the NFC North division title in 2012 with an 11-5 record but were eliminated in the Divisional round by the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, 45-31. The Packers finished the postseason 1-1. Meanwhile, Rodgers had a standout season, throwing for 4,295 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions with a 108.0 passer rating. He was also selected to the Second-team All-Pro.

Game recap

Packers rout Texans 42-24 as Rodgers ties franchise record

Rodgers had a career night in the Packers' 42-24 win over the undefeated Texans. He threw six touchdown passes, tying a franchise record, with three going to wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Rodgers completed 24 of 37 passes for 338 yards. meanwhile, the Packers' offense fired on all cylinders, overcoming their season struggles and silencing critics with a dominant performance against a third-ranked Houston defense.

Career stats

QB's stellar career stats

Over his pompous 20-year career, Rodgers has played 236 games, completing 5,112 passes for 60,148 yards, 482 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions. He boasts an impressive 103.0 passer rating. Meanwhile, in 22 playoff games, Rodgers has amassed 501 passes for 5,894 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and a stellar 100.1 rating, cementing his place as one of the NFL's all-time greats.

Achievements

Rodgers' career achievements in the NFL

Rodger's list of accolades includes a Super Bowl championship and MVP award (Super Bowl XLV). A 4x NFL Most Valuable Player (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and four First-team All-Pro selections. Additionally, Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler and has led the league in passer rating four times. He was also recognized in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and received the Bart Starr Award (2014).