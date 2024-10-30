Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka is set to host its first-ever men's T10 cricket tournament in December, with a draft for the Lanka T10 Super League scheduled for November 10.

The tournament will be held in December this year

Sri Lanka to host inaugural men's T10 tournament in December

What's the story Sri Lanka is all set to host its first-ever men's T10 cricket competition from December 12 to 22, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board announced on October 30. SLC's have been planning to host the tournament, a dream that was once centered around women's cricket. The board has now partnered with T Ten Global Sports for the same and is confident about launching the men's T10 tournament in December.

Tournament structure

Draft and franchise details for Lanka T10 Super League

The draft for the Lanka T10 Super League will be held on November 10. The tournament will have six franchises, one more than the five which have been a part of the Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka's premier T20 competition. Overseas players are also likely to be a part of this first-ever event, giving an international flavor to the competition.

Optimistic outlook

SLC president expresses confidence in upcoming T10 tournament

Meanwhile, SLC president Shammi Silva was confident about the upcoming draft and tournament. He said, "I am confident that the first-ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add color to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans alike."

International participation

T10 tournament to feature emerging players from Zimbabwe, West Indies

T Ten Global Sports, which also has a presence in Zimbabwe and the West Indies, will pick an emerging player from these countries in the later rounds of the draft. This will further diversify the player pool for the Lanka T10 Super League. The tournament will have an 11-day window between Sri Lanka's 2nd Test in South Africa and a white-ball series in New Zealand.