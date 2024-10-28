Summarize Simplifying... In short The fastest ODI hundreds by West Indies batters include Brian Lara's 45-ball century against Bangladesh in 1999, Chris Gayle's 55-ball hundred versus England in 2019, Evin Lewis's 61-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2024, and Nicholas Pooran's 63-ball hundred against the Netherlands in 2023.

Despite their explosive performances, only Lara's and Lewis's efforts led to victories, while Gayle's and Pooran's couldn't prevent losses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Evin Lewis recently joined this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Presenting the fastest ODI hundreds by West Indies batters

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:49 pm Oct 28, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Making a comeback to ODI cricket after three years, Evin Lewis guided West Indies to a glorious win against Sri Lanka in the last match of their three-match series. Despite injuring his ankle during his innings, Lewis remained unbeaten on 102. This was his fifth ODI century and he scored it in just 61 balls. Here we look at the fastest ODI tons by WI batters.

#1

Brian Lara - 45 balls versus Bangladesh, 1999

Former WI skipper Brian Lara unleashed mayhem against Bangladesh bowlers in the 1999 Dhaka ODI. The southpaw opened the batting and looked at his aggressive best. He dominated a 98-run stand with fellow opener Sherwin Campbell (28) before being involved in several other partnerships. Lara completed his hundred off just 45 balls before being dismissed for a 62-ball 117 (18 fours, 4 sixes). His efforts meant WI won by 109 runs.

#2

Chris Gayle - 55 balls versus England, 2019

Chris Gayle showed his flair with the bat in the 2019 St George's ODI against England. The dashing opener cleared the boundaries for fun and reached his hundred off just 55 balls. Gayle eventually departed for a jaw-dropping 162 from only 97 deliveries with 11 fours and 14 sixes. Despite his efforts, the hosts failed to accomplish the 419-run target and lost by 29 runs.

#3

Evin Lewis - 61 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Lewis's 61-ball hundred is third on this list. The match at Pallekele International Stadium was reduced to 23 overs a side after a five-hour rain delay. Lewis was on song WI comfortably accomplished the revised target of 195 runs in 22 overs (196/2). He attacked the Lankan bowlers from the outset as the required run rate remained under control. The southpaw hammered nine boundaries and four sixes during his stay.

#4

Nicholas Pooran - 63 balls versus Netherlands, 2023

Nicholas Pooran demolished Netherlands bowlers in the 2023 CWC Qualifiers match and touched the three-figure mark off just 63 balls in Harare. Batting at number five, he went after the bowlers from the outset as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate. Pooran eventually for a 65-ball 104 (9 fours, 6 sixes). Though WI posted a mammoth 374/6, the game was drawn and Netherlands won the subsequent Super Over.