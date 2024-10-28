Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic penalty-free NFL game in 1934, the Dodgers broke their losing streak with a 21-3 victory over the Pirates, thanks to Jack Grossman's 75-yard touchdown.

Despite a challenging season, the Dodgers managed to finish third in the NFL Eastern Division, while the Pirates, even with the addition of Hall of Famer John McNally, ended fifth.



#ThisDayThatYear: Dodgers triumph in historic penalty-free NFL game in 1934

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:41 pm Oct 28, 202402:41 pm

What's the story On October 28, 1934, the Brooklyn Dodgers faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rare NFL showdown at Ebbets Field. This game is notable as it was one of only four penalty-free games in NFL history, highlighting a unique moment in the league's history. The Dodgers won the game 21-3 victory. We decode the historic game and the 1934 season for both teams.

Game recap

Dodgers trounce Pirates 21-3 in historic penalty-free NFL game

The Dodgers triumphed over the Pirates 21-3, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Dodgers took control early, with Jack Grossman scoring on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Their defense stifled the Pirates, preventing any significant offensive gains. In this rare penalty-free game the Dodgers managed to keep the Pirates scoreless in three quarters allowing only three points in the first.

Games

Four of the penalty-free NFL games

1. On Oct. 28, 1934, Brooklyn defeated Pittsburgh 21-3, at Ebbets Field snapping a three-game losing streak with Grossman's 75-yard touchdown run. 2. On Sept. 27, 1936, Boston Redskins beat the Dodgers 14-3, featuring a 68-yard touchdown run by Cliff Battles. 3. The Cleveland Rams upset the Bears 14-7 on Oct. 9, 1938. 4. The Steelers edged the Eagles 7-3 on Nov. 10, 1940.

1934 season

Dodgers' 1934 season recap

The 1934 Dodgers season was their fifth in the league. However, the team failed to improve on their previous season's output of 5-4-1, winning only four games, (4-7-0). Additionally, they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season, finishing third in the NFL Eastern Division. Notably, the team scored only 61 points while allowing 153 points in total.

1934 Pirates

Pirates' 1934 season highlights

The 1934 Pirates had a tough season, finishing fifth in the Eastern Division with a dismal 2-10-0 record. The team was shut out in six games and only surpassed 10 points twice. The arrival of Hall of Famer John McNally offered some hope, but he had little impact. Additionally, the team managed to score only 51 points, while allowing 206 points in total.