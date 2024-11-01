Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test against New Zealand, Washington Sundar showcased his prowess by securing four wickets, including the crucial one of NZ skipper Latham.

Sundar's impressive performance in the series has led to a total of 15 wickets from three innings, marking his second four-wicket haul for India.

His consistent performance has made him a key player in the team.

Sundar claimed a four-fer on Day 1 as the Kiwis folded for 235 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test: Washington Sundar excels with four-fer against New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 03:54 pm Nov 01, 202403:54 pm

What's the story After taking 11 scalps in the Pune Test, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, was once again amongst the wickets in the third and final match versus New Zealand in Mumbai. Sundar claimed a four-fer on Day 1 as the Kiwis folded for 235. Notably, Sundar and fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja shared nine scalps between them. Sundar managed figures worth 4/81 from 18.4 overs (2 maidens).

Bowling

A solid show on offer

Sundar handed India their 2nd wicket in the 16th over when he got the crucial wicket of NZ skipper Latham. Latham was undone by the drift of the delivery to be bowled. Rachin Ravindra was out cheaply thereafter with the ball doing enough to beat his defense. Sundar then cleaned up NZ with the final two wickets. He got Daryl Mitchell and Ajaz Patel.

Information

15 scalps in the ongoing series at 13.06

Sundar has raced to 15 scalps from three innings in the ongoing series at a spendid 13.06. In six matches now, he has 21 scalps at 23.57. It's also his 2nd four-fer for India.