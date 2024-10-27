Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling T20 World Cup match, India clinched victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to a stunning turnaround led by Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

MS Dhoni, despite the tense situation, never lost faith in the team's potential and praised their energy, motivation, and belief.

His optimism was rewarded when Suryakumar Yadav's boundary catch sealed the win, ending India's 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup after beating South Africa

MS Dhoni finally reacts to India's T20 World Cup win

By Parth Dhall 11:58 am Oct 27, 202411:58 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has revealed what it was like to watch the nerve-wracking final of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led India clinched a victory against South Africa, ending an 11-year wait for another ICC title. Despite setting a target of 177 runs with Virat Kohli's commendable 76, India's victory remained uncertain until the last moments of the game.

Match details

How India denied SA a win

At one stage, South Africa looked set to win, requiring only 26 runs off 24 balls with six wickets in hand. But a sensational turnaround spearheaded by Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh﻿, and Jasprit Bumrah saw South Africa lose four wickets in the last four overs. The match was sealed by Suryakumar Yadav's incredible catch at the boundary. This change of fortunes helped India win the match by a close seven runs.

Personal experience

Dhoni's tense moments during the match

Dhoni, at a promotional event, confessed he was tense during the match, adding even his friends had left thinking India's defeat was a foregone conclusion. He said, "I was the only one sitting. They said to me, it is done, come join us outside. I said to them that in cricket, it is not over until it is over." Despite doubting the result of the game, Dhoni didn't let go of hope till the end.

Optimism

Belief in India's potential

Despite the tense situation, Dhoni never lost faith in India's capabilities. He said, "One of the things I firmly believed was that their batters were slightly light on the batting order. Anything can happen when there is pressure." His faith paid off when Suryakumar caught a David Miller shot off Hardik Pandya's delivery in the final over, giving India victory and ending an 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy.

Praise

Dhoni lavishes praise on Team India

Dhoni also lavished praise on Team India for the winning the trophy. "I think we did that and we won the trophy. Big congratulations to the guys on the field because that is the kind of energy, motivation, and belief that was needed. Irrespective of the result, till they don't win we need to keep pushing the game and that was the attitude," he added.