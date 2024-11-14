Summarize Simplifying... In short Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj showcased his prowess on the Lahli pitch, claiming eight wickets in a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala.

Despite Kamboj's impressive performance, Kerala managed to stay in the game thanks to half-centuries from Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Kamboj, who now has 55 wickets in First-Class cricket, is aiming to make history by taking all 10 wickets in a match.

Kamboj claimed 8/48 from 27 overs

Ranji Trophy: Anshul Kamboj claims 8-fer, surpasses 50 FC scalps

By Rajdeep Saha 08:07 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Anshul Kamboj, a rising star of Indian domestic cricket, put on an impressive show for Haryana against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Group C match. Despite his brilliant eight-wicket haul, Kerala remained in the contest due to strong performances from Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen. The away team ended the second day with a score of 285 for eight at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. Here's more.

Bowling prowess

Kamboj's fiery spell puts Haryana in control

Kamboj, a fast bowler, displayed his skills on a Lahli pitch which had little to offer in terms of lateral movement. He used his pace to rattle the Kerala batters and picked three quick wickets in a fiery seven-over spell. This came after intense smog led to a curtailed morning session. Kamboj's victims included Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, and Salman Nizar.

Counterattack

Baby and Azharuddeen's resilience keeps Kerala afloat

Despite Kamboj's brilliant show, Kerala stayed in the contest with gritty half-centuries from skipper Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen. Baby became Kerala's all-time top scorer in the Ranji Trophy, going past Rohan Prem. Meanwhile, Azharuddeen took the attack to medium pacer Sumit Kumar with two sixes in an over and later hit Aman Kumar for a six as well.

Final spell

Kamboj's return breaks Kerala's resistance

Kamboj returned to the field with a new ball and broke Kerala's sixth-wicket partnership. He dismissed Azharuddeen with a bouncer that was top-edged to fine leg, and soon claimed Sachin as his next victim. Kamboj then quickly took his eighth wicket by hitting the base of Nidheesh MD's stumps. Despite this setback, Kerala avoided further damage thanks to Shoun Roger and Basil Thampi who added 38 runs from 14 overs for the ninth wicket.

Information

Kamboj claims his 2nd five-wicket haul

Kamboj claimed 8/48 from 27 overs. He will be looking to make history by taking all 10 wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kamboj has raced to 55 wickets in First-Class cricket. He registered his 2nd five-wicket haul. In three matches, Kamboj owns 15 scalps in the ongoing Ranji season.