Indian batters with five-plus Test tons in Australia

By Parth Dhall 03:28 pm Nov 13, 202403:28 pm

What's the story India have embarked on their Australian tour for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two sides will lock horns in five Tests, with Perth set to host the series opener from November 22. Over the years, several Indian batters have rocked the Australian bowling line-ups, especially Down Under. Have a look at Indian batters to have scored five-plus Test tons in Australia.

Virat Kohli: 6 centuries

Australia is where Virat Kohli gained redemption after his humbling outing in England in 2014. He made a stunning comeback after smashing four tons on the 2014/15 Australian tour. Notably, Kohli also scored the maiden century of his Test career in Australia (Adelaide, 2012). Kohli has the joint-most Test centuries (6) for India on Australian soil along with Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar: 6 centuries

Kohli's predecessor, Tendulkar had a similar love affair with Australian conditions. Tendulkar's 241* in Sydney, where his disciplined batting grabbed eyeballs, is a testament to this. The Master Blaster smacked six tons from 20 Tests in the nation. Notably, Tendulkar remains the only Indian with over 10 centuries against Australia in the longest format. He averaged 53.20 while playing Down Under.

Sunil Gavaskar: 5 centuries

Before Tendulkar, there was Little Master Sunil Gavaskar who faced the bullish Australians without wearing a helmet. Gavaskar had a brilliant conversion rate Down Under in the format, as he owns five tons and a solitary half-century. One of India's finest openers, Gavaskar racked up 920 runs from 11 Tests in Australia at a remarkable average of 51.11.