Starc lavishes praises on Cummins (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Starc hails Cummins's batting prowess after Australia's victory over Pakistan

What's the story Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has praised Pat Cummins for his brilliant batting display in the first ODI against Pakistan. The match was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, November 4. Cummins was instrumental in leading Australia to a two-wicket win with an unbeaten 32-run knock. This was despite a tough target of 204 runs set by Pakistan and a major slump in Australia's performance in the middle overs.

Match-winning strategy

Cummins's strategic approach secures victory for Australia

Australia's chase of the 204-run target started smoothly, but took a hit when Pakistan's pacers ruled the middle overs. The hosts were left at a precarious 155-7 from a comfortable 113-2. At this crucial juncture, Cummins walked in at No. 9 and smartly scored most of the remaining runs. Starc, who remained unbeaten on two from 12 deliveries, supported him from the other end.

Batting order debate

Starc advocates for Cummins's higher batting position

Starc has been vocal about how Cummins should bat above him. "Now he's got his eyes fixed. We've been arguing for a couple years, well, I've been arguing that he should be batting above me. So he's cemented that, I hope. But, a fantastic way for him to bring it home," Starc said after the first ODI (via The Roar). This shows Starc's recognition of Cummins's batting prowess and his belief in his ability to perform under pressure.

Consistent performer

Cummins's track record proves his reliability under pressure

Cummins has always shown that he can deliver with the bat under pressure. He once held the record for the fastest 50 in the IPL and has played a few match-winning innings that showed his character. In 2023, he helped Australia win the Ashes opener in Edgbaston and played a key role in their win against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in the ODI World Cup.

Post-match reflections

Cummins reflects on Australia's narrow victory

Looking back at the match, Cummins conceded it was a closer call than they would have liked. "Tonight we got it done, always much prefer sitting in the changing room. Wonderful match but got a bit tighter than we would have liked," he said during the post-match presentation. Despite the nail-biting finish, Cummins's composure under pressure helped Australia clinch the first ODI against Pakistan of the home season.