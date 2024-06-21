In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling T20 World Cup match, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins achieved a hat-trick, becoming the second Australian to do so.

His first victim was Mahmudullah, followed by Mahedi Hasan, both dismissed in the 18th over.

The final wicket was Towhid Hridoy in the 20th over, rounding off Cummins' impressive feat.

Cummins entered the record books (Source: X/@CricketAus)

Pat Cummins becomes second Australian to scalp T20 WC hat-trick

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:26 am Jun 21, 202408:26 am

What's the story Pat Cummins has become the second Australian to scalp a hat-trick in the ICC T20 World Cup. The star pacer accomplished the milestone against Bangladesh in Super 8 Match 44 of the 2024 edition. Cummins was brilliant toward the end as he took wickets off three successive deliveries. His brilliance restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Here are further details.

Spell

Three in three for Cummins

Cummins made his first strike in the penultimate delivery of the 18th over. He dismissed Mahmudullah, who chopped a slower delivery onto the stumps. The pacer sent back Mahedi Hasan in the very next delivery as the all-rounder ramped the short ball to Adam Zampa at third man. Cummins then dismissed the dangerous Towhid Hridoy (40) in the first ball of the 20th over.

Hat-trick club

Cummins joins Lee

As mentioned, Cummins became the second Aussie to register a T20 WC hat-trick. He joined Brett Lee, who also accomplished the feat against Bangladesh in the 2007 edition. It was also the first-ever T20 WC hat-trick. Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan, and Joshua Little are the others to register a hat-trick in the mega tournament.

Numbers

Fourth Aussie with this feat

Besides Lee and Cummins, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis are the other Australians to scalp a T20I hat-trick. Meanwhile, Cummins, who recorded 3/29 in four overs, has now raced to 63 scalps across 55 T20Is at an economy of 7.36. He has also completed 20 T20 WC wickets across as many games (ER: 7.65). Six of his scalps have come in the ongoing edition.

Summary

Summary of Bangladesh's innings

Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck to hand Australia a brilliant start. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) held one end but constantly ran out of partners. Hridoy (40) up the ante in the death overs as the Tigers posted a somewhat respectable total (140/8). Besides Cummins, leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2/24) bowled a brilliant spell.