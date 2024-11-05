Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Gavaskar, the cricket legend, has suggested Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in the upcoming Australia Tests if Rohit Sharma is unavailable.

Gavaskar compared the situation to Virat Kohli's absence during the 2021 Australia tour and expressed concerns about India's chances in the World Test Championship.

He also highlighted Rohit's recent struggle in form, with less than 100 runs in three Tests against New Zealand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gavaskar has made a bold suggestion (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar wants Bumrah to lead India in Australia Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:21 am Nov 05, 202410:21 am

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has proposed a daring strategy for the Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series against Australia. He feels if Rohit Sharma, the current captain, is unavailable for the first Test, he shouldn't lead the team in the subsequent matches. Instead, Gavaskar suggests Jasprit Bumrah should be made the captain for the entire tour.

Captain's role

Gavaskar emphasizes importance of captain's presence in 1st Test

Gavaskar emphasized the significance of a captain's presence in the first Test, particularly when bouncing back from a series defeat. He voiced his concerns over Rohit Sharma potentially missing the first few Tests against Australia. "It is important for the captain to play the first Test match," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak. He went on to say if Sharma isn't available, then Bumrah will be under immense pressure as deputy leader.

Tour doubts

Rohit's uncertainty about Australia tour sparks discussion

After India's 25-run loss in Mumbai, Rohit had said he was unsure about playing the series opener against Australia. "Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed," he said when asked about his availability for the Test series opener. If Rohit misses out, vice-captain Bumrah will lead the team with Abhimanyu Easwaran likely opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Past comparison

Gavaskar draws parallels with Kohli's 2020/21 Australia tour

Gavaskar also drew parallels between Rohit's current situation and Virat Kohli's scenario during India's 2020/21 tour of Australia. Back then, Kohli had left the series after the opener for the birth of his first child, leaving leadership responsibilities to Ajinkya Rahane. However, Gavaskar noted that there was clear communication about Kohli's unavailability unlike now with Rohit.

Championship prospects

Gavaskar expresses doubts about India's World Test Championship prospects

Gavaskar also expressed his doubts about India qualifying for the World Test Championship Final. He said, "No, I don't. I actually don't. India cannot beat Australia 4-0 in the Test series." He also spoke about Rohit's recent form, saying he has been struggling with less than 100 runs in three Tests against New Zealand at home.