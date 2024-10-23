Summarize Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC Test rankings, Rishabh Pant has climbed to the 6th position, while Virat Kohli has slipped to the 8th.

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis has entered the top 10, replacing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

Despite a half-century, Rohit Sharma has dropped to the 15th spot.

Despite a half-century, Rohit Sharma has dropped to the 15th spot.

Meanwhile, Joe Root retains the top spot, despite a dip in rating points.

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant rises to 6th, Kohli drops

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Oct 23, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) updated its Test rankings for batters, considering the performances in the recent IND -NZ and PAK-ENG matches. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a giant leap after a brilliant 99-run knock against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The performance pushed him three places up to sixth position in the rankings, ahead of Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Pant's rise and Kohli's fall in rankings

Pant now has 745 rating points, only 12 behind Steve Smith. His performance in the second and third Test could see him surpass Smith. Meanwhile, despite a decent score of 70 runs in Bengaluru, Kohli slipped a place down to eighth position in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. Notably, this half-century came after his breif dry run in Test cricket.

New entrants and shifts in top 10

The ICC Test rankings' top 10 has a new face in Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. The change comes as New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell makes his exit from the top tier. Despite scoring a half-century against New Zealand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped two places to 15th position in the rankings. There are not many signifiacant changes in the Test bowling rankings with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin occupying the top-two places.

Significant leaps in ICC Test rankings

Notably, Sarfaraz Khan (150) jumped 31 places to reach the 53rd position with 509 rating points. This is his career-best ranking to date. Rachin Ravindra also shone with a century in Bengaluru, leading to a massive jump of 36 places. The Kiwi all-rounder now occupies the 18th position with 681 rating points, also his career-best ranking.

Root retains top spot, Brook slips in rankings

Despite losing 15 rating points after his second Test performance, former England captain Joe Root continues to top the latest ICC rankings. Harry Brook slipped from second to third position with 803 ratings. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to hold his steady fourth place in these updated rankings. Kane Williamson, who missed the Bengaluru Test due to fitness issues, continues at the second place.