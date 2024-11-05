Summarize Simplifying... In short Shakib Al Hasan, Surrey's short-term addition, has been reported for suspect bowling action in the County Championship, despite his 17-year career without such issues.

He's not suspended but will undergo further tests at an ICC-approved facility.

Meanwhile, Shakib's international career is uncertain after withdrawing from Bangladesh's Test squad over security concerns and being rested for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Shakib played only one match for Surrey

Shakib Al Hasan's bowling action reported in County Championship

What's the story Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been reported for suspect bowling action. The incident took place during his lone appearance for Surrey in this season's County Championship. Subsequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has sought an analysis of Shakib's bowling action. Despite his mammoth contribution of nine wickets in a match against Somerset at Taunton in September, umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns raised concerns over his bowling technique.

Temporary engagement

Shakib's stint with Surrey amid player absences

Shakib's association with Surrey was a short-term deal, done to strengthen the team's resources in their title chase. The decision was taken as eight players were on England duty, including frontline spinners Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence. Despite Shakib's efforts, Somerset registered a stunning 111-run win that momentarily halted Surrey's march toward their third consecutive Championship title.

Future action

Shakib to undergo further tests, not suspended

Though Shakib isn't suspended from playing, he will have to undergo further tests at an ICC-approved facility in the coming weeks. The news comes as a shocker as his bowling action has never been questioned in his 17-plus years of career. A BCB official explained "The matter (Shakib's suspect bowling action) has no connection to international cricket or domestic cricket in other countries."

Career uncertainty

Shakib's international career and political involvement

Shakib has been rested for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, saying he needed more time to recover. His international career now hangs in the balance, after protests followed his withdrawal from Bangladesh's Test squad to take on South Africa at Mirpur last month over security concerns. Before this, he had been an MP for the long-standing Awami League-led government.