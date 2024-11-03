Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test, New Zealand dominated India, achieving a historic 3-0 whitewash.

Key performances included Will Young and Daryl Mitchell's half-centuries for NZ, and Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's fifties for India.

Key performances included Will Young and Daryl Mitchell's half-centuries for NZ, and Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's fifties for India.

Despite a strong bowling effort from India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, India fell short in their chase, ending at 121 against a target of 147.

Ajaz Patel claimed twin fifers in the game (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

3rd Test: NZ thrash India to record historic 3-0 whitewash

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:00 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story New Zealand have scripted history by registering a 3-0 clean sweep against hosts India. They won the third and final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Day 3. Notably, the Kiwis defended a paltry-looking 147 to cross the line. It must be noted that India have been whitewashed for the first time in a home Test series (3 matches or more).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

India bowled out NZ for 235 runs on the opening day. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell recorded half-centuries. The hosts made a solid response and finished at 263/10 thanks to fifties from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Jadeja's second fifer of the game meant NZ were folded for 174 in their second outing. India struggled while chasing 147 and were eventually folded for 121.

Young

Will Young slammed twin fifties

Young slammed twin fifties in the game. After slamming 71 from 138 balls in NZ's first innings, Young showed his presence with a 51-run effort from 100 balls. Young has now raced to 961 Test runs at 30.03. He registered his 9th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 359 runs versus India at 39.88 (50s: 3).

Mitchell

Mitchell hits his 12th fifty, surpasses 1,000 away runs

Daryl Mitchell scored 82 off 129 balls in the first innings. He has now raced to 1,844 runs from 28 matches at an average of 44.97. He slammed his 12th fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 225 runs from seven innings versus India at 32.14. Mitchell also surpassed 1,000 runs in away Tests (1,035 runs).

Gill

Shubman Gill misses out on his sixth Test hundred

Shubman Gill scored a fine 90 off 146 balls in India's first innings. Playing his 29th Test match, the youngster has raced to 1,800 runs. While the Indian batter averages 36.73 in the format, his tally now includes five tons and seven half-centuries. This was his second fifty versus NZ as he now has 324 runs against them at 32.40.

Sundar

Washington Sundar excels with four-fer

After taking 11 scalps in the Pune Test, Washington Sundar claimed four wickets in NZ's first innings. He managed figures worth 4/81 from 18.4 overs. In six matches now, he has 22 scalps at 23.86. It's also his 2nd four-fer for India as the tally includes a fifer. The off-spinner finished this series with 16 wickets at 14.12.

Ashwin

Three-fer for Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 3/63 in 17 overs (third innings). Playing his 105th Test match, Ashwin has now raced to 536 scalps at an average of 23.95. Notably, he is the highest wicket-taker in the format among active players. He recently went past his long-time rival Nathan Lyon of Australia. He owns 75 wickets against the Tigers at 18.53 (5W: 6).

Information

Ashwin breaks this record of Kumble

During his spell, Ashwin went past Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ashwin has now taken 41 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.75, breaking Kumble's record of 38 wickets in seven matches.

Jadeja

Twin fifers for Jadeja

Jadeja recorded figures worth 5/65 and 5/55 in the game. He has now raced to 319 Test wickets at 23.76. He has 15 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus NZ, he owns 41 scalps at 27.48. The spinner took his third fifer. In 49 home matches, Jadeja has claimed 238 scalps at an impressive 20.71

Patel

Twin fifers for Patel

Ajaz Patel was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers in both innings, claiming 5/103 and 6/57. He has now raced to 85 wickets from 21 Tests at 29.25. He claimed his seventh five-fer and second 10-wicket match haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus India, Patel owns 32 scalps at 23.65. This was his third fifer against the opposition

DYK

Love affair with Wankhede

Patel continued his wicket-taking spree at the Wankhede Stadium. He surpassed England great Ian Botham to become the most successful visiting bowler in a single Test venue in India. In the 2021 Wankhede Test, Patel made history by taking all 10 wickets against India in their first innings. Patel has now raced to 25 wickets across two games at this venue at 15.40.

Pant

Twin fifties for Pant

Pant backed him 60 off 59 balls from the first innings with a 57-ball 64. Playing his 38th Test match, Pant has now raced to 2,693 runs at 44.14. Meanwhile, the southpaw overall has six tons and 14 fifties under his belt. Against NZ, he owns 366 runs at 30.50 (50s: 3). Pant also went past 1,000 Test runs at home (1,061 at 55.84).

Information

Pant scripted history vs NZ

Earlier in the match, Pant broke the Indian record for the fastest Test fifty against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter brought up his half-century in a mere 36 deliveries, bettering Yashasvi Jaiswal's record of a 41-ball 50 set earlier in this series.

Phillips

Glenn Phillips's vital spell

Glenn Phillips also played a key role in New Zealand's win with a double strike that sent Ravichandran Ashwin back for eight runs and Akash Deep on his first delivery in the fourth innings. He finished the final innings with 3/42 in 12 overs, taking his overall tally to 30 wickets at 27.36 .