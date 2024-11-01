Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have a new home ground for the 2025 IPL season if the Narsingarh stadium construction is completed by February 2025.

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) is confident of hosting at least two KKR matches if the deadline is met.

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) is confident of hosting at least two KKR matches if the deadline is met.

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, KKR has retained six players, including top retention Rinku Singh for ₹13 crore, leaving ₹51 crore from their ₹120 crore budget.

Eden Gardens will undergo major renovation next year (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL: KKR could miss several home games at Eden Gardens

By Rajdeep Saha 04:10 pm Nov 01, 202404:10 pm

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eyeing a new venue for their home games in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This comes as their traditional ground, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will undergo a major renovation next year. The new possible destination is the international cricket stadium being constructed in Narsingarh, Tripura.

Site inspection

IPL chairman visits under-construction stadium in Tripura

Recently, IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal paid a visit to the Narsingarh stadium site. Dhumal reportedly suggested to Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Subarta Dey that if construction is completed by February 2025, this venue could be KKR's second home ground. But if it isn't ready by then, another state may reap the benefits.

Construction progress

TCA intensifies efforts to complete stadium construction

As per PTI, the TCA has stepped up its efforts to ensure the Narsingarh stadium is ready by February 2025. A reputed construction agency has been engaged for the same. Dey said if the agency misses the deadline, it will be replaced by a new firm to complete the remaining work. He also disclosed that 80% of the project has been completed in seven years, despite a timeline of just 22 months.

Hosting prospects

TCA confident of hosting KKR's IPL matches

During a recent TCA general body meeting, it was decided to go all out and complete the stadium within the stipulated time. Dey was confident that if they meet the deadline, they could host at least two IPL matches for KKR at the Narsingarh international cricket stadium next year. This could mean a potential shift in home ground advantage for KKR in the upcoming 2025 IPL season.

Information

KKR won the IPL 2024 title

KKR won the 2024 IPL title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. It was a superb season for the Knights with their bowlers, in particular, performing as a unit. KKR sealed their 3rd IPL title in total.

KKR

KKR retain six players ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

KKR have retained six players ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Rinku Singh was the top retention for KKR as the franchise spent ₹13 crore on the left-handed batter. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakaravarthy were all retained at ₹12 crore each by the franchise. The uncapped players, Harshit and Ramandeep, were retained at ₹4 crore each. KKR now have ₹51 crore left in their purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the upcoming auction.