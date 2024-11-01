Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jets broke their five-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over the Texans, despite a shaky start from Aaron Rodgers and a touchdown fumble by Malachi Corley.

Corley, a former college star at Western Kentucky, has had a quiet 2024 season with the Jets, playing only five games and making a single four-yard reception.

Despite their struggles, the Jets are second in the AFC West, buoyed by their recent victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley garners lot of hate for his missed TD and eventual touchback (Image credit: X/@MirrorUSSports)

NFL: Malachi Corley drops ball, misses first NFL touchdown opportunity

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:55 pm Nov 01, 202403:55 pm

What's the story New York Jets rookie wide receiver, Malachi Corley, is in the spotlight after dropping the ball just short of the goal line during a game against the Houston Texans. This blunder cost him his first NFL touchdown and resulted in a touchback, drawing criticism from fans. In this article, we decode the game, the controversial play, and his college and NFL stats.

Game recap

Jets snap five-game losing streak amidst Corley's blunder

In a thrilling matchup, the Jets snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the Texans 21-13. Garrett Wilson made two spectacular touchdown catches, including a highlight-reel, one-handed grab that was initially ruled incomplete but reversed after review. Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns. The Jets' defense held firm, securing the victory despite a rocky start from Rodgers, and the touchdown blunder by Corely.

College

Corley's college career and draft details

Originally recruited as a CB, Corley switched to WR at Western Kentucky. In his freshman season, he played nine games, recording six catches for 65 yards, which didn't affect his eligibility due to the pandemic. Corley had 73 receptions (691 yards) and seven touchdowns in 2021. As a redshirt sophomore, he earned first-team All-Conference USA honors with 101 catches (1,295 yards) and 11 touchdowns.

2024 season

Jets and Corley's 2024 season so far

In 2024, the WR has not seen much action, playing just five games. In these five games, he has managed just one reception for four yards and no touchdowns. His longest reception until now in just a four-yarder. Meanwhile, the Jets are also struggling with a 3-6 record, currently finding themselves second in the AFC West, but are coming off a great 21-13 victory.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post