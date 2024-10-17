Taylor Swift might buy stake in boyfriend Travis Kelce's team
Pop sensation Taylor Swift could soon become a part-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL team her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for, if she chooses to. Following Tom Brady's recent approval to own a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, speculation has been buzzing about Swift's potential investment. A new report now suggests that Swift has been given the green light to buy a share in the Chiefs.
Swift's NFL investment follows Tom Brady's recent stake purchase
Notably, the news of Swift's potential NFL investment comes just days after NFL icon Brady acquired a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Swift, who is often spotted at NFL grounds cheering on Kelce, could be the next celebrity to land a deal in this trend of high-profile investments in NFL teams. The couple has been together since last summer, and Swift has attended numerous games—including the Super Bowl, where her presence contributed to a spike in TV ratings.
NFL Commissioner Goodell confirmed Swift's eligibility for investment
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also addressed rumors of Swift's possible investment in the Chiefs. He said if Swift is "interested...she has the ability to do it," Sports Illustrated reported. The statement follows Brady's extended wait for approval, as NFL owners raised concerns about the seven-time Super Bowl champion being both a Fox NFL analyst and a partial owner of an NFL team. Brady's ownership will come with certain restrictions, including limited access to other teams' facilities and broadcast production meetings.
Swift's career expansion: From music to sports and literature
The speculation about Swift's investment in the Chiefs comes just days after she announced on Good Morning America that she would be adding "author" to her list of career achievements. The news comes ahead of the Eras Tour concert in Florida, Miami on Friday, another milestone in her commercially successful tour. Swift will also release two new products exclusively at Target on Black Friday, including a 256-page book about her recent tour.