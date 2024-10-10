Summarize Simplifying... In short Divorce therapist Sophy is suing rapper Dr Dre for $10M, alleging harassment and intimidation, including sending people posing as FBI agents to his home.

Sophy, who provided therapy during Dre's marriage and divorce, claims the rapper sent him abusive messages and falsely accused him of instigating public criticism.

In response, Dre's lawyer argues that Sophy is retaliating after Dre filed a complaint against him for professional incompetence.

Dr Dre is facing a massive lawsuit

Divorce therapist sues rapper Dre for $10M alleging 'unbearable harassment'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:11 pm Oct 10, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Renowned rapper and Hollywood music producer, Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young), has been sued by his former marriage counselor, Dr. Charles Sophy, for alleged "unbearable harassment." The lawsuit states that Dr Dre has been sending threatening messages to Sophy since his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Nicole Young concluded in 2023. The threats have allegedly escalated to such an extent that Sophy now feels compelled to wear a bulletproof vest for protection, reports TMZ.

Harassment claims

Sophy alleges Dr Dre sent abusive messages post-divorce

Sophy, who offered therapy and marriage counseling to the couple during their marriage and later served as a mediator in their divorce, has alleged that Dr Dre started sending him abusive messages 14 months after the divorce was finalized. The lawsuit says these messages included derogatory terms and threats of retribution. Sophy claims he has been falsely accused by Dre of encouraging a third party to publicly criticize the rapper during the divorce proceedings.

Intimidation tactics

Sophy alleges Dr Dre sent 'FBI agents' to intimidate him

Further, the lawsuit also claims that the 59-year-old rapper and producer upped the ante by sending people posing as FBI agents to Sophy's home. This reportedly happened in February 2023, just weeks after the alleged text message harassment began. The impersonators allegedly entered Sophy's gated community under false pretenses to intimidate him and threaten his physical safety on Dr Dre's behalf.

Legal action

Sophy seeks $10M in damages, a restraining order against Dre

In light of the alleged threats, Sophy has reportedly upped his home security and now wears a bulletproof vest every time he leaves his home. He is seeking $10M in damages from Dr Dre through this lawsuit. Further, Sophy has also requested a court order requiring Dr Dre to stay at least 100 yards away from him at all times for his safety and peace of mind.

Legal response

Dr Dre's lawyer responded to the lawsuit

Howard King, Dr Dre's lawyer, hit back at the lawsuit, saying Sophy only filed his suit after failing to pressure Dr Dre into dropping efforts to get Sophy punished for "dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence." King revealed these claims were detailed in a confidential complaint filed by Dr Dre with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California in 2023. The complaint seeks revocation of Sophy's license due to alleged violations of care standards during the Youngs's divorce proceedings.