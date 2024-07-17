Skechers sues apparel company L.L.Bean for allegedly copying shoe designs
Footwear giant Skechers USA has initiated a lawsuit against outdoor gear and apparel company L.L.Bean, accusing it of illegally copying its shoe designs. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, as reported by Reuters. The suit alleges that L.L.Bean's Freeport casual shoes infringed on two patented "heel cups" designs developed by Skechers, which the company describes as "distinctive and stylish" with "gracious, sweeping, gently rolling lines and slopes."
Skechers claims L.L.Bean copied patented designs
Skechers is the third-biggest footwear company globally. It alleges that L.L.Bean designed similar shoes after Skechers invested significant resources, in developing and marketing the original designs. The complaint from Skechers states: "Only after Skechers had taken on the great risk and monumental expense of developing and marketing its shoes with the heel cup designs, and proved that they had widespread consumer appeal, did L.L.Bean enter the market with its infringing shoe."
Skechers seeks damages and injunction against L.L.Bean
The lawsuit filed by Skechers seeks unspecified damages, triple damages over a willful infringement case, and an injunction on the sales of the alleged infringing shoes. Neither L.L.Bean nor Skechers have immediately responded to requests for comment. This legal action comes at a time when most Americans are cautious with discretionary spending due to recessionary fears.
Everything we know about the controversial shoe
Freeport shoes are the bone of contention between Skechers and L.L.Bean. The shoes have been named after that latter's hometown in Maine, US. A pair retails for $99 (around ₹8,270) on its website.