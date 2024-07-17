In short Simplifying... In short Paytm, under its parent company One97 Communications, has launched a health insurance policy offering coverage up to ₹3 lakh for users aged 18-35.

The policy covers hospitalization, regular check-ups, medication, lab tests, and even offers medical advice.

Health check-up expenses got you worried? Try Paytm's new insurance

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:35 pm Jul 17, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Digital payments giant Paytm has unveiled a new health insurance policy, "Paytm|Health Insurance," which extends its coverage to regular healthcare services. The company announced the launch on X, highlighting that this plan differs from traditional health insurance models, by covering routine healthcare expenses. "Say Hello to Paytm|Health Insurance! Unlike traditional health insurance, our exclusive plan covers regular healthcare too!" the company posted. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma endorsed the new policy and encouraged users to try it out.

Policy features

A look at the new health insurance policy

The new health insurance policy is exclusively offered to Paytm users by One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, under the Aditya Birla Health Insurance Plan. It offers coverage up to ₹3 lakh for individuals aged between 18-35 years old. The premium can be paid monthly or annually and might change based on demography. "From hospitalization costs to regular visits and check-ups, we got it all!" the company stated.

Added perks

Additional benefits of the policy

The policy includes coverage for regular health check-ups as well as other hospital expenses, allowing users to avail of doctor services sans worrying about the costs. "Now, with our extensive plan, you can consult a doctor frequently, thus keeping sickness at bay. And what's more? You don't need to worry about the bills! We have you covered," the company said. The policy also offers medical advice from doctors, at any time throughout the day.

Comprehensive coverage

Policy covers medicines, lab tests

In addition to doctor consultations, the policy covers expenses for medications and lab tests, and offers discounts on them too. The policy also includes annual medical checkups for its users.

Merchant benefits

Paytm's health plan for merchant partners

Recently, One97 Communications launched 'Paytm Health Saathi,' a health and income protection plan for its merchant partners. This plan is available on the 'Paytm for Business' app. It offers affordable yet comprehensive healthcare benefits to merchant partners, further extending Paytm's commitment to providing a wide range of insurance coverage options to its users.