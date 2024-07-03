In brief Simplifying... In brief Paytm has launched an affordable health plan for its merchant partners, called 'Paytm Health Saathi'.

Starting at just ₹35 per month, the plan offers unlimited doctor teleconsultations, income protection cover, and discounts on medicines and diagnostic tests.

Initially piloted in May, the plan is now available to all merchants using the app nationwide. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It can be accessed on the 'Paytm for Business' app

₹35 for healthcare? Paytm launches affordable health plan for merchants

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:14 pm Jul 03, 202402:14 pm

What's the story One 97 Communications Limited, the company behind Paytm, has introduced a unique health and income protection plan named 'Paytm Health Saathi.' Available on the 'Paytm for Business' app, this initiative is part of Paytm's ongoing commitment to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare benefits to its merchant partners. The plan aims to ensure both the health and business continuity of its merchants.

Benefits

Business owners get a lifeline

A Paytm spokesperson emphasized the company's dedication to its merchant partners, stating, "The introduction of Paytm Health Saathi underscores our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our merchant partners." The plan is designed to provide comprehensive yet affordable coverage that aids in their ongoing operations. It also aims to enhance support for business owners through customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Plan features

It offers comprehensive services

The 'Paytm Health Saathi' plan, starting at ₹35 per month, comes with a range of services including unlimited doctor teleconsultation, and in-person visits within its partner network. It also provides income protection cover in case of business interruptions due to accidents or natural calamities. Extra benefits include discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests. The claim process for such benefits is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks within the app.

Information

Its pilot program began in May

The pilot program for 'Paytm Health Saathi' commenced in May, and more than 3,000 merchant partners have already made use of the plan. Now, the facility is being rolled out to all merchants using the app, across the country.