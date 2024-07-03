In brief Simplifying... In brief Koo, India's alternative to X, has announced its shutdown due to financial struggles and unsuccessful attempts to partner with larger internet companies.

Despite its unique offering of a platform for expression in local languages, the startup faced challenges in revenue generation and user expansion, leading to its closure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Koo shuts down after failed acquisition talks

Why India's alternative to X, Koo is shutting down

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm Jul 03, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Indian social media platform, Koo, has declared its closure following unsuccessful acquisition discussions with internet media start-up Dailyhunt. Despite bagging over $60 million in funding from prominent investors like Tiger Global and Accel, Koo struggled to expand its user base and generate revenue over the past year. The founders confirmed that talks with potential partners did not yield the desired outcome.

Unsuccessful negotiations

Failed acquisition talks lead to closure

In February, TechCrunch reported that Koo was in talks with Dailyhunt, a $5 billion company, for a potential sale. However, these discussions did not result in a deal, as per the statement made by Koo founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka today. The founders revealed on LinkedIn that their attempts to partner with larger internet companies and media houses were unsuccessful, as most of them were reluctant to deal with user-generated content.

Business challenges

Koo's struggles with revenue generation and user expansion

Koo aimed to attract users by offering a platform where individuals could express themselves in several local languages. The start-up even expanded its app to Brazil. However, a prolonged period of limited global funding forced Koo to increase its revenue and improve its finances. This situation "got the better of us," admitted Radhakrishna and Bidawatka, indicating the financial strain that led to Koo's closure.