The market capitalization of Bitcoin currently stands at $1,288 billion

By Mudit Dube 02:22 pm Jul 17, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 4.58% over the last 24 hours to trade at $65,455.46. It is up 11.42% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.27% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,499.38. It has increased 13.29% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently stands at $1,288 billion and $420 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $580.38, which is 4.26% more than yesterday and 11.29% higher from previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 14.36% in the last 24 hours. It is 39.40% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.44%) and $0.11 (up 5.13%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 12.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $161.73 (up 5.21%), $6.48 (up 5.2%), $0.000011 (up 4.63%), and $0.55 (up 5.78%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 12.11% while Polka Dot has gained 5.47%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 16.67% of its value whereas Polygon is 9.3% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Worldcoin, Arweave, Core, XRP, and Bittensor. They are trading at $2.92 (up 37.86%), $31.81 (up 16.55%), $1.42 (up 15.16%), $0.66 (up 14.30%), and $321.99 (up 14.21%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Gnosis, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $7.28 (down 0.91%), $268.15 (down 0.91%), and $5.84 (down 0.61%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.79 (up 8.26%), $14.40 (up 3.87%), $0.99 (up 0%), $8.25 (up 4.23%), and $10.11 (up 8.22%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.08 (up 8.14%), $1.51 (up 14.05%), $1.93 (up 7.58%), $6.48 (up 0.47%), and $1.59 (up 11.15%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.38 trillion, a 0.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.33 billion, which marks a 13.83% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.44 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.31 trillion three months ago.