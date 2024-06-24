In brief Simplifying... In brief A toddler was recently rescued from a Tesla car after the battery depleted, sparking discussions about the company's safety measures.

This isn't a one-off incident, with others, including an Arizona local, sharing similar experiences.

Critics, like Michael Brooks from the Center for Auto Safety, argue that Tesla often prioritizes style over safety, especially with their electronic door latches lacking proper emergency safeguards.

Firefighters broke the glass to rescue her

Toddler trapped inside Tesla car with depleted battery rescued

By Akash Pandey 05:59 pm Jun 24, 202405:59 pm

What's the story A 20-month-old toddler was trapped inside a Tesla Model Y during an Arizona heat wave, when the vehicle's battery unexpectedly died. The toddler's grandmother, Renee Sanchez, discovered she was unable to access the car due to the battery failure, CBS-affiliated news station AZFamily reported. Despite initial concerns about accessing the vehicle due to its make, firefighters managed to rescue the child by breaking a window with an axe.

Accountability debate

Debate over responsibility for Tesla's safety issues

The incident has sparked a debate over who should be responsible for these safety issues. Usually, Tesla owners receive alerts when the 12V battery responsible for the vehicle's electrical systems is running low. However, Sanchez reported that she did not receive an alert about her car's low battery, a claim later confirmed by a Tesla representative. While the vehicle does have a manual latch for emergency exits, it was not a viable solution given the toddler's age.

Concerns

Other incidents of people being trapped in Tesla vehicles

This is not an isolated case as there have been other reports of people getting trapped inside Tesla vehicles due to similar issues. Arizona local and Tesla owner Rick Meggison shared his own experience of being trapped in his Tesla during extreme heat. "You don't know it's there unless you know it's there," Meggison told Phoenix's ABC15.

Safety critique

Criticism of Tesla's approach to safety

Michael Brooks, the Executive Director of the Center for Auto Safety, criticized Tesla for choosing "electronic door latches that don't have proper emergency safeguards" and prioritizing "form over function." He further stated, "When there's not a federal standard that specifies how these vehicles are to be made, Tesla very rarely chooses routes that are safe. They're usually choosing something glitzy: safety comes last."