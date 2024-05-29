Next Article

A meeting is scheduled to take place on June 6

Japan's lawmakers form cross-party group to investigate UFO phenomena

What's the story In response to global curiosity about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), Japanese lawmakers have initiated a cross-party group. The primary objective of this group is to urge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, to set up a dedicated body for investigating these unexplained occurrences. The group is led by Yasukazu Hamada, the Parliamentary Affairs leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Shinjiro Koizumi, also from LDP and former Environment Minister, will serve as secretary-general.

Founding meeting scheduled for June

The group, which was formed after a preparatory meeting on May 28, is set to hold its founding general meeting on June 6. The inaugural statement revealed that the group will investigate whether the UAPs witnessed over Japanese locations, are secret weapons or unmanned spy drones from other countries. The group aims to determine if these phenomena pose a significant security threat to Japan.

Japanese UFO group to collaborate with the US

The Japanese UFO group will request the government to collect and scrutinize information on UAP. They also plan to work closely with the US by creating a similar organization. This move comes after the US government established a specialized body within the Defense Department, to investigate these unexplained aerial occurrences. The group's mission is to identify potential threats to national security, originating either from adversarial foreign nations or extraterrestrial sources.