Google's AI just flagged 20 security flaws in open-source software

Bugs discovered and reproduced autonomously by Big Sleep

The vulnerabilities discovered by Big Sleep have not yet been publicly detailed, which is standard practice until patches are issued. However, Google has confirmed that the AI tool autonomously found and reproduced these bugs. A human security analyst reviewed the findings before formal disclosure to ensure high-quality and actionable reports. "Each vulnerability was found and reproduced by the AI agent without human intervention," said Google spokesperson Kimberly Samra.