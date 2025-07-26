Google's Gemini app hits whopping 450M monthly active users

Google 's Gemini app has crossed the milestone of 450 million monthly active users, according to Shekar Khosla, Vice President of Marketing and Site Lead at Google India. The number is a major jump from the previous quarter, with daily usage increasing by over 50%. The surge in user engagement comes after Google offered free access to its premium Google AI Pro plan (costs ₹19,500/year) for Indian college students aged 18 years and above. The offer is valid until September 15.

User accessibility Gemini app is available in 9 Indian languages The Gemini app was launched in India in June. It is now available in nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Users can access the app on Android by downloading it or using Google Assistant. Once the app is downloaded or activated via Google Assistant, users can access its features by swiping from the corners of their screens or saying "Hey Google."

AI advancements Localization of onshore processing for Gemini At the Google I/O Connect India 2025 event, the company announced several initiatives to boost India's AI capabilities and empower developers. The major announcement was the localization of onshore processing for Gemini 2.5 Flash, which will provide faster, low-latency AI performance for Indian developers in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and governance.