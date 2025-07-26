Congress disrespected Ambedkar, says BJP on Udit Raj's Rahul remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress after its leader Udit Raj's statement that Rahul Gandhi could be the "second Ambedkar" for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Raj had urged OBCs to support Gandhi, claiming he would prove to be their second Ambedkar. Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar , India's first law minister and architect of the Constitution.

Criticism voiced Why is Congress looking for a 2nd Ambedkar, asks BJP Poonawalla asked why the Congress was looking for a second Ambedkar when they disrespected the first. He pointed out that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who did not give Ambedkar Bharat Ratna and didn't allow his Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has also accused the Congress of trying to erase Ambedkar's legacy, with Amit Malviya saying that Gandhi can "never become anything, except a historic failure."

Admission made Gandhi's 'I was wrong' letter Gandhi had admitted that not conducting a caste census during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime was a mistake. He said he didn't protect the OBC community as he should have because he didn't understand their issues deeply enough at that time. "If I had known about your issues and problems at that time, I would have conducted a caste-based census right then," he said.