What's the story

Popular YouTuber Manish Kashyap has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He announced his resignation during a Facebook Live session, where he expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the party.

"I couldn't protect myself while being in the BJP. How can I help others?" he said.

His decision comes after an alleged altercation with junior doctors at Patna Medical College and Hospital last month.