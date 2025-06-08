YouTuber Manish Kashyap resigns from BJP
What's the story
Popular YouTuber Manish Kashyap has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He announced his resignation during a Facebook Live session, where he expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the party.
"I couldn't protect myself while being in the BJP. How can I help others?" he said.
His decision comes after an alleged altercation with junior doctors at Patna Medical College and Hospital last month.
Political trajectory
Kashyap contested for Bihar's Chanpatia Assembly seat in 2020
Kashyap had joined the BJP last year with leaders Manoj Tiwari and Anil Baluni.
He had also contested for Bihar's Chanpatia Assembly seat in 2020 under his official name, Tripurari Kumar Tiwari.
Although he didn't win, Kashyap has hinted at possibly contesting in the upcoming assembly elections as he continues his activism through other platforms.
Legal troubles
Arrest for sharing fake video of attacks on migrants
Kashyap had shot to fame after being arrested for sharing a fake video that showed migrant laborers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an inquiry into the matter, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin denied any harassment of migrant workers.
Deputy General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shailendra Babu, confirmed that the videos were misleading.
Bail granted
Resignation marks a new chapter in his political journey
Later, the Madras High Court granted bail to Kashyap, who was arrested in March for his actions.
Despite the controversies surrounding him, Kashyap remains a prominent figure in both social media and political circles.
Kashyap said that he would now continue raising his voice through other platforms and in different ways.