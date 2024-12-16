Summarize Simplifying... In short MK Stalin, a prominent Indian politician, has voiced concerns over the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' policy, suggesting it could undermine democracy and regional diversity.

He believes the policy, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for national and state assemblies, is a ploy by the ruling BJP party to eliminate smaller regional parties.

This sentiment is echoed by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who warns that the policy could weaken the strength of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stalin called it an anti-federal move

'One Nation, One Election' threat to democracy: MK Stalin

By Snehil Singh 08:00 pm Dec 16, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has vehemently opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government's "One Nation, One Election" policy. He called it an anti-federal move that endangered India's democracy and diversity. In a social media post, Stalin alleged that the BJP was attempting to impose a unitary form of governance under the pretext of electoral reform.

Policy criticism

Stalin alleges BJP's ulterior motive behind policy

Stalin further alleged that the BJP wants to bring in a presidential form of governance, which he believes goes against the Indian Constitution's spirit. He argued that this proposal would do away with periodic state elections, undermining regional sentiments and destroying India's diversity. "The proposed bill, if passed and implemented, will remove the legal checks and balances put in place... to prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and totalitarianism," he warned.

United opposition

Stalin calls for united front against policy

Stalin also accused the BJP of pushing this proposal without having the required parliamentary majority to push such critical legislation. He called it an attempt to settle political scores and distract from the government's failure in addressing key issues. "All the democratic forces must unite and fight tooth and nail against this abomination imposed in the garb of electoral reform, to save India, its diversity, and the Constitution," he said.

Shared opposition

Karnataka Deputy CM echoes Stalin's concerns

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also rejected the 'One Nation One Election' idea, calling it an attempt by the BJP to wipe out smaller regional parties that bolster the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He emphasized that regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Communist parties have bolstered the INDIA bloc's strength. "The BJP is trying to finish them off through the One Nation One Election," he claimed.

Policy details

'One Nation, One Election' policy explained

The 'One Nation, One Election' policy calls for simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies across India. Presently, India holds staggered elections at different times for different states and central government positions. The government on Sunday postponed the introduction of two important bills to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. They are likely to be introduced later this week.