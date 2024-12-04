Summarize Simplifying... In short Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third term after a key BJP meeting.

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a crucial legislature party meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to break the deadlock over the appointment of a new chief minister for Maharashtra. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as central observers for the meeting. The session will be held at Vidhan Bhavan at 10:00am.

Later, Devendra Fadnavis, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim for forming the new government, per reports. Fadnavis is largely expected to be appointed as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his third term in office. Shinde has reportedly agreed to be the deputy chief minister despite his initial reluctance.

Swearing-in ceremony on December 5

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 2,000 VVIPs expected to attend along with around 40,000 supporters. Meanwhile, talks over cabinet berths are underway among Mahayuti leaders. The BJP is expected to get 21-22 ministries and keep important posts such as Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman. The Shiv Sena is likely to get around 12 ministries, while the NCP will get between nine and 10 ministries.