Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic accident on the set of 'Anupamaa' led to the death of a crew member, Ajit Kumar, due to an electric shock.

The production house swiftly supported Kumar's family, covering medical expenses and providing compensation.

However, the All India Cine Workers Association labeled the incident as 'institutionalized murder', alleging negligence and demanding a ₹1cr compensation.

Rajan Shahi calls 'Anupamaa' set incident 'human error'

'Anupamaa' producer calls crew member's death 'human error'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Nov 22, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Rajan Shahi, the producer of the popular television show Anupamaa, has finally broken his silence over the recent tragic incident on set which led to the death of a camera assistant. In an official statement, Shahi termed the incident as "purely a human error." The statement was released under the subject line: "An unfortunate accident during the shooting of TV serial Anupamaa at Film City."

Incident details

Shahi's production house detailed the tragic incident

The statement further detailed the incident: "An unfortunate accident happened on 14th Nov. 2024...when an apprentice camera attendant, Mr. Ajit Kumar was sent by the camera vendor, who mistakenly picked both the light rod and camera together when he was not wearing any footwear and got an electric shock." "The DOP present on set said that it was purely a human error. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but unfortunately, we lost him."

Supportive actions

Production house's response and support after the incident

After the unfortunate incident, Shahi's production house acted quickly to assist Kumar's family. The statement emphasized that "immediate arrangements were made to send flight tickets to the family members of the deceased, who were urgently called from Patna." "All necessary legal formalities were also promptly addressed." "The Production House covered hospital and medical expenses, facilitated the family's return to Patna, and provided compensation, for which the family expressed their gratitude through a letter."

Controversy

AICWA labeled the incident as 'institutionalized murder'

The statement came in response to the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the incident, calling it an "institutionalized murder." They have demanded ₹1cr compensation for the victim's family. AICWA founder and president Suresh Shamlal Gupta alleged negligence on the part of the makers and claimed the shooting continued till midnight despite the tragedy. He urged CM Shinde to take immediate action against those responsible.