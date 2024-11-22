Hina Khan to return on 'Bigg Boss' amid cancer treatment
Popular television actor Hina Khan will be gracing the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar, with host Salman Khan. Per a report by ETimes, this will be her return to television as she continues her battle with stage three breast cancer. The "sherni" from her Bigg Boss 11 days is back, and her comeback has got fans and viewers excited.
Khan's previous 'Bigg Boss' appearances and special bond with Salman
Khan has been a part of many seasons of the popular reality show, including a return as a senior in Season 14. Her strategic gameplay and strong personality got her the nicknames 'Sher Khan' or 'Sherni' from co-contestants and fans alike. She also shares a special bond with host Salman, which will be interesting to see on stage once again.
Khan's public appearances despite health challenges
Despite her health challenges, this isn't the first time Khan will be making a public appearance. She had previously walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and shot for a few projects. She also recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Her active social media presence allows her to share regular updates about her health and personal life with fans and followers.
Khan's cancer diagnosis and her inspiring resilience
Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in June via social media. Khan wrote, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer." "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote.