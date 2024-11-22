Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling stage three breast cancer, actress Hina Khan is set to return to 'Big Boss'.

Hina Khan is returning to TV amid health issues

Hina Khan to return on 'Bigg Boss' amid cancer treatment

Past participation

Khan's previous 'Bigg Boss' appearances and special bond with Salman

Khan has been a part of many seasons of the popular reality show, including a return as a senior in Season 14. Her strategic gameplay and strong personality got her the nicknames 'Sher Khan' or 'Sherni' from co-contestants and fans alike. She also shares a special bond with host Salman, which will be interesting to see on stage once again.

Resilience

Khan's public appearances despite health challenges

Despite her health challenges, this isn't the first time Khan will be making a public appearance. She had previously walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and shot for a few projects. She also recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Her active social media presence allows her to share regular updates about her health and personal life with fans and followers.

Health update

Khan's cancer diagnosis and her inspiring resilience

Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in June via social media. Khan wrote, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer." "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote.