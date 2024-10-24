Summarize Simplifying... In short Norway is planning to raise the minimum age for social media use from 13 to 15 to protect children from harmful online content.

This move includes amending the Personal Data Act, allowing only those aged 15 or above to consent to their data being processed by social media platforms.

This trend of stricter online regulations for kids is also being seen globally, with countries like Australia and France considering similar measures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New rule will also protect children from the impact of algorithms

Norway: Minimum age for social media to soon be 15

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Oct 24, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Norway will soon introduce a strict minimum age of 15 years for social media. The move comes as part of the government's crackdown on tech companies, which it blames for taking advantage of young minds. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store admitted that enforcing the rule would be difficult but stressed that the government needs to intervene to protect children from the impact of algorithms.

Criticism

PM Store criticizes social media's impact on children

Store slammed the industry's abuse of social media platforms, saying they could make users "single-minded and pacified." He was worried about how quickly people consume information on these platforms. Although he acknowledged social media can give a sense of community to isolated children, he argued against letting algorithms dictate self-expression.

Enforcement

Current age limit and plans for stricter enforcement

Currently, Norway has a minimum age limit of 13 for social media use. However, research by the Norwegian Media Authority shows that a large number of kids younger than this age are active on these platforms. To tackle this, the government plans to introduce additional measures to enforce the age restrictions more effectively.

Legal changes

New measures include amending Personal Data Act

The proposed measures include amending the Personal Data Act to state that only those aged 15 or above can consent to social media platforms processing their personal data. Along with this, an age verification system for social media is also in the works. These steps are part of Norway's larger plan to shield children from harmful content online and empower parents with more control over their kids' internet usage.

Global trend

Other countries also considering stricter online regulations

Norway's move is similar to a global trend of tightening online rules for kids. Australia recently announced plans to ban younger teens and kids from using social media and other digital platforms, with the exact age limit still being decided. France is also testing a ban on mobile phones in schools for students up to 15 years, which could be rolled out nationwide from January if successful.