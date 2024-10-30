Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Salman Khan is facing an escalating series of death threats, with demands for large sums of money.

Salman Khan faces new death threat

'Pay ₹2cr or get killed...': Salman Khan receives another threat

By Tanvi Gupta 09:45 am Oct 30, 202409:45 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of ₹2cr. The Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Room received a threatening message stating that the actor would be killed if the demanded money was not paid. An FIR has been registered at Worli Police Station against an unidentified person under Sections 354(2) and 308(4). The incident comes after a spate of similar threats to the actor in recent months.

Previous threats

Earlier, Khan was threatened with a ₹5cr ransom

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received similar threats demanding ₹5cr from Khan. The sender later apologized saying the message was mistakenly sent and didn't intend any real harm toward him. Despite the clarification, swift action by the police led to the arrest of a vegetable seller named Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Security measures

Khan's security heightened amid ongoing threats

The frequency of death threats to Khan has increased in the last few months, leading to an increase in his security. The decision was taken after the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Earlier this week, a 20-year-old Noida man was arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The accused had first sent a threatening message on MLA Zeeshan's helpline number before making a voice call sending the death threat.

Gangster connection

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement in threats against Khan

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been connected to the threats against Khan. In April, two men on a bike fired shots outside Khan's home in Mumbai's Bandra. The Mumbai Police suspect these shooters were hired by this gang to kill the actor. The police have also revealed that the same gang had planned a bigger attack on Khan, highlighting the threat to his life.