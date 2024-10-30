'Pay ₹2cr or get killed...': Salman Khan receives another threat
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of ₹2cr. The Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Room received a threatening message stating that the actor would be killed if the demanded money was not paid. An FIR has been registered at Worli Police Station against an unidentified person under Sections 354(2) and 308(4). The incident comes after a spate of similar threats to the actor in recent months.
Earlier, Khan was threatened with a ₹5cr ransom
Earlier this month, the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received similar threats demanding ₹5cr from Khan. The sender later apologized saying the message was mistakenly sent and didn't intend any real harm toward him. Despite the clarification, swift action by the police led to the arrest of a vegetable seller named Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.
Khan's security heightened amid ongoing threats
The frequency of death threats to Khan has increased in the last few months, leading to an increase in his security. The decision was taken after the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Earlier this week, a 20-year-old Noida man was arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The accused had first sent a threatening message on MLA Zeeshan's helpline number before making a voice call sending the death threat.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement in threats against Khan
The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been connected to the threats against Khan. In April, two men on a bike fired shots outside Khan's home in Mumbai's Bandra. The Mumbai Police suspect these shooters were hired by this gang to kill the actor. The police have also revealed that the same gang had planned a bigger attack on Khan, highlighting the threat to his life.