Salman's Chulbul Pandey cameo canceled in 'Singham Again'? Find out
The much-anticipated crossover of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming Singham Again won't happen, much to the dismay of fans. The cameo of Salman Khan as Pandey was to be shot on Monday (October 14). However, following Baba Siddiqui's sudden demise, the shoot at Golden Tobacco in Mumbai was called off. An insider told Bollywood Hungama it would have been "insensitive" to ask Khan to shoot amid such circumstances.
'Singham Again' submitted without Khan's cameo
The insider revealed that since they were pressed for time, director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn chose to submit Singham Again to the censors sans Khan's cameo. "Rohit and Ajay then had discussions internally and felt that it would be insensitive to request Salman Khan to shoot amid all the controversy," the source said. "The duo was racing against time to submit their film...and have decided to submit the film without the appearance of Salman Khan."
Possible backshot of Pandey in the post-credit scene
The source also hinted at a backshot of Pandey in the post-credit scene. But it remains to be seen if this idea made it to the final cut. "Shooting with Salman, just a day or two after the death of Baba Siddiqui was insensitive...That's when they took the tough call to move on and respect the privacy of Salman Khan," added the source. To note, Siddiqui—Khan's close friend and prominent politician—was shot dead on October 12.
Khan's decision to appear in 'Singham Again'
Per reports, the 58-year-old actor had initially agreed to make a cameo appearance in Singham Again owing to his admiration for Devgn and Shetty. However, the unexpected turn of events led to the cancellation of these plans. Whether or not fans will get a glimpse of Pandey is something that will only be revealed when the film hits theaters on Diwali on November 1. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.