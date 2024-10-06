Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the buzz, actor Nia Sharma has clarified that she will not be participating in 'Bigg Boss 18'.

The speculation began when Rohit Shetty announced her as a contestant during the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' finale, but a source close to Sharma revealed this was merely a gimmick.

The new season of Bigg Boss, premiering on Sunday, will feature a unique cave hotel theme and confirmed participants include Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

What's the story As the anticipation for the premiere of Bigg Boss 18 heightens, actor Nia Sharma has finally addressed rumors about her participation in the reality show. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to apologize to her fans and supporters for not being part of this season. "To the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed, sorry," she wrote in a post.

Sharma further expressed, "Truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! almost made me want to go inside the house for once made me realize what I've earned in the last 14 years." "Can't say I didn't enjoy the hype and attention but please don't blame me. It wasn't me." The speculation about Sharma's participation began after Rohit Shetty announced her as a confirmed contestant during the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale.

'It was a gimmick': Source on Sharma's participation announcement

A source close to the actor earlier told DNA that her participation announcement was merely a "gimmick." This season of Bigg Boss, themed Time Ka Tandav, features a house divided into three parts and transformed into a cave hotel with 107 cameras. The show will premiere on Sunday at 9:00pm on Colors and JioCinema. Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, and Shilpa Shirodkar are among the confirmed participants.