Shilpa Shinde criticizes Anil Kapoor's hosting on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

'No fun': Shilpa Shinde mocks 'Bigg Boss's new host Anil

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 pm Jul 10, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Shilpa Shinde, the winner of Bigg Boss 11, has publicly criticized Anil Kapoor's hosting of the reality series's spin-off Bigg Boss OTT 3. During a conversation with the paparazzi, she made a sarcastic comment about Kapoor's debut as host. "Host nahi hai toh mazaa nahi hai. 'Jhakaas' walo ke apne jagah alag hai. Baaki, Bigg Boss bole toh Bhai (There is no fun if we do not have the original host...when it comes to Bigg Boss it's only Salman Khan)."

Response

Kapoor responded to criticism over 'Bigg Boss' hosting

Shinde's criticism is the latest in a series of demands from fans for Khan to return to hosting duties. Meanwhile, Kapoor recently expressed his thoughts on hosting the new season of BB OTT following Karan Johar (Season 1) and Khan (Season 2) in an interview with Hindustan Times. "We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are," he explained.

Statement

'When you do it, you make it your own...'

In the same interview, Kapoor mentioned, "When I did 24, originally done by Kiefer Sutherland, or The Night Manager, my role originally played by Hugh Laurie, they are world-class actors." "Or when I've done Hindi remakes of films in which Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, or Chiranjeevi were the leading men. They have their own style." "But when you do it, you make it your own," he stated.

Contestants

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': A closer look at the contestants

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT features a variety of contestants, including Youtuber Armaan Malik and his wives Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik (who got evicted), Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Chandrika Dixit. Other participants are Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia. The show's diverse cast has contributed to its daily controversies and rivalries among housemates that have kept viewers engaged.

Controversy

Show recently faced controversy amid the host change

The show recently made headlines due to a conflict between contestants Malik and Pandey. Malik allegedly slapped Pandey over inappropriate remarks about his second wife, Kritika. This incident has sparked widespread support for Pandey from fans and celebrities alike, with many demanding action against Malik. Meanwhile, fans have also noted that Kapoor, as a host, didn't handle the matter as sternly as Khan would have. The reality series is available for streaming on JioCinema.