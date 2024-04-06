Next Article

YouTuber Elvish Yadav is looking at more legal trouble in the snake venom case

Noida Police files chargesheet against Elvish in rave party case

By Tanvi Gupta 01:56 pm Apr 06, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Elvish Yadav's legal troubles won't end anytime soon.﻿ Noida Police have recently filed a 1200-page chargesheet against the popular yet controversial YouTuber and eight others in connection with the alleged snake venom-rave party case. The chargesheet reportedly includes evidence of smuggling exotic snakes and hosting rave events, with an additional 24 witnesses recorded. To recall, Yadav was detained on March 17 for allegedly supplying snake venom at a suspected party in Noida.

Investigation details

Chargesheet revealed Yadav's interaction with snake charmers

The latest chargesheet revealed that Yadav had been interacting with snake charmers. Further, the legal document, comprehensive in its scope, reportedly incorporates a report that confirms the presence of snake venom from a Jaipur lab. Utilizing snake venom case-related videos, call details, and electronic evidence, the chargesheet details the sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) imposed on Yadav.

Legal proceedings

Yadav was sentenced to judicial custody, granted bail

Following his arrest, Yadav was presented before the court and sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody. However, just five days after his detention, a Noida court granted him bail in the case on March 22. The charges against him were framed under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Wildlife Protection Act. Additional accusations included breaches under Sections 120B, 284, and 289 of the Indian Penal Code.

About the case

This is what happened last year

Last year in November, an FIR was lodged against Yadav and eight others. The complaint, initiated by the People For Animals (PFA) organization—led by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi—prompted a raid conducted at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. The FIR implicated Yadav, alleging his involvement in organizing rave parties where foreign nationals were invited and poisonous snakes were arranged. Notably, nine venomous snakes were reportedly seized during the raid.

Other dispute

Yadav's social media spat with 'Bigg Boss' co-star

In addition to his legal troubles, Yadav has been making headlines due to an alleged disagreement with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani—his co-star from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The dispute arose over a "cover photo of a collaborative post." In a video, Rani revealed that despite Yadav's promise to share a picture of them together, he disregarded it and instead posted a photo featuring himself alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Following the disagreement, Rani unfollowed him on social media.