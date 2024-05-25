Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm May 25, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Shikhar Dhawan, often referred to as "Gabbar," has reportedly been approached for the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, as per an exclusive scoop by Times Now. Known for his powerful batting, Dhawan's controversial personal life could make him a compelling participant in the show. Season 3 of the OTT spinoff of Bigg Boss will debut on JioCinema in the first half of June. Dhawan recently started hosting his talk show Dhawan Karenge on the same streamer.

Personal life

Dhawan's controversial divorce

In October 2023, Dhawan was granted divorce by a court on the grounds of "cruelty" and "mental agony" inflicted on him by his wife Aesha Mukerji. The couple, who married in 2012, was ruled to have been in a "long-distance marriage" with Mukerji living in Australia and keeping Dhawan away from his son Zoravar. In his petition, Dhawan claimed that Mukerji, with two daughters from a previous marriage, initially pledged to relocate to India. However, she allegedly later refused.

Cricket career

His IPL career and possible retirement

This year, Dhawan was not been able to make significant contributions to his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings. After captaining a few matches, he was replaced by Sam Curran due to a shoulder injury and has since been seen mostly sitting out in the stands. In the 2024 season, Dhawan reportedly only made five appearances for the Punjab Kings. On May 23, he even hinted at retirement after a year or two.

Show negotiations

Negotiations underway for Dhawan's entry into 'Bigg Boss'

Details of Dhawan's potential entry into Bigg Boss OTT 3 are under wraps. However, sources indicate that negotiations are ongoing and if Dhawan agrees to participate, it could be a significant development for the show. Meanwhile, actor Dalljiet Kaur is rumored to be considering a stint in BB as well, where she may open up about her troubled second marriage with Nikhil Patel. If she decides to join, it would mark her second appearance on BB—following her participation in S13.

Potential contestants

Potential contestants for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Meanwhile, as the new season approaches, rumors are swirling about the potential contestants. Actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, and Ankita Lokhande's businessman husband Vicky Jain—who participated in BB 17—are reportedly being considered for the show. Social media influencers Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur and Thugesh aka Mahesh Keshwala are also said to be part of the lineup. Chandrika Dixit, the famous "Delhi Vada Pav girl," may also join the ensemble.